Traps set to catch two wild dogs roaming in park

A wild dog believed to be responsible for killing a number of wallabies in Arakwal National Park and Cape Byron State Conservation Area in 2016.

FOLLOWING reports from neighbours and the public trapping for wild dogs will be undertaken in Arakwal National Park until the end of May.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) area manger Sue Walker said a local professional wild dog trapper has been engaged to help remove the wild dogs.

"Leg-trapping using soft-jaw traps will begin from Monday May 15 and is anticipated to conclude May 26 or when the wild dogs have been removed,” Ms Walker said.

"Two wild dogs and five foxes were removed in the north of the park in late 2016 and reports from the public suggest there are two wild dogs currently roaming within the park.

"Signs will be placed at park entrances in the area where trapping and monitoring will be undertaken.

"Neighbours and visitors take measures to ensure that domestic animals do not roam into National Parks.

"If domestic animals are caught in traps they will be taken to the Byron Shire Council Pound.

"People are reminded that dogs are not permitted within National Parks and dog owners will be issued with a $300 fine.

To report a wild dog on private property (rural/urban lands) you can report it to the North Coast Local Land Services on 02 6623 3900.

To report a wild dog in Arakwal National Park please call the Byron Coast Area Office on 02 6620 9300.