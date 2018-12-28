Pythons the victims of 'inhumane' devices

BAD NEWS: This juvenile carpet python struggled to extricate itself from spring-type rat traps and needed to be taken to hospital.

WHEN we set a trap for a rat there is always the possibility we might get more than that. Sadly for two pythons recently brought to WIRES, that was the case.

A local man was concerned about rats in his chook run and decided to set a number of traps one evening. To his horror the next day he found a lovely juvenile carpet python struggling to extricate itself from two traps. He immediately released the poor snake, placed it in a bag and called WIRES for assistance.

WIRES rescuer Rowan attended but the snake had escaped the bag through a small hole and was found in the garden outhouse. The snake was given a preliminary check which revealed the spine was intact but there was likely to be some internal organ damage as well as an external wound and severe pain.

Rowan took the snake home and administered some oral pain relief while waiting for another WIRES volunteer to take the snake to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

Fortunately, this snake was given the all-clear at Currumbin and is now back in the care of WIRES until it is ready to be released.

Another snake, which suffered the same fate, is still at the hospital and WIRES awaits news of his/her condition.

Spring-type rat traps are an inhumane way of controlling vermin. They are non-discriminatory, and various wildlife can be caught in them. Rat poisons are also not recommended as they too carry a risk of secondary death to predators such as raptors, kookaburras and reptiles that may eat the poisoned rats or mice.

Snakes, and particularly pythons, are our greatest natural rat traps and will happily rid us of these rodents silently and free of charge.

WIRES recommends learning to coexist with these beautiful animals, and to be grateful for the service they provide.

If you do need to place traps for rats or mice, use live-traps, which are available at hardware stores and online. And if you do find an animal that has been injured by a trap, call WIRES on 66281898.

If you are keen to make a difference for the wildlife in our area, consider joining WIRES.

Now is a great time to join since the group's next workshop will be held in Lismore on February 23 and there is time beforehand to complete the online part of the course.

For more information about how you can join and/or contribute funds to WIRES call 66281898 or visit http://wiresnr.org/Helping.html