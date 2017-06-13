TRAPPED: Woman's car reverses into creek on North Coast

AN ORDINARY morning on the farm herding cattle took a terrifying turn for a 73-year-old woman when her car plunged into a creek.

Tweed/Byron Acting Inspector Chad Deegenaars says the woman and the vehicle she was driving around the Wooyung property near Pottsville about 9am became partially submerged in the water after misjudging a reverse turn.

The woman's concerned husband and friend, who were at the farm at the time, started looking for her and discovered the woman moments later, Acting Insp Chad Deegenaars says.

The friend was said to have jumped in the flooded creek where he managed to access the woman and hold her up from the water, but was unable to remove her from the car and steadily rising waters.

A triple zero call was made to the remote property on Warwick Park Rd about 9.30am as the friend rallied a few neighbours to help support the woman before emergency services, including the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter, arrived shortly before 10am.

The woman was extricated from the car with the assistance of emergency services and she was assessed at the scene.

Ambulance NSW said the woman was transported by road to Tweed Heads Hospital with leg injuries and lower-back pain.

Tweed/Byron Acting Inspector Chad Deegenaars said the woman was "very lucky” to escape relatively unscathed from the ordeal.

"She was very lucky to be found when she was,” Acting Insp Deegenaars said.

"It was a good response from the community and emergency services.”

He said without the quick actions of the woman's friends and friend "it may have been a very different outcome”.