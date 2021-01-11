TRAPPED: 4WD driver spent night in ditch

Queensland Emergency Services paramedics are on route to the scene of a single-vehicle car rollover on the Burnett Highway which allegedly occurred last night.

UPDATE 6.31AM:

Paramedics have located the vehicle and man involved in last night's single-vehicle rollover in the Gladstone region.

The extent of his injuries were revealed during communications between responding officers and the QAS communications department.

The man suffered a fractured left wrist and suspected right fractured shoulder.

He also suspected lower tibia and fibula fractures on his left leg.

Police and fire officers are currently on scene.

MORE TO COME.

INITIAL 6.18AM:

Authorities are responding to a rollover on the Burnett Highway which had trapped a thirty-year-old man in his car since late last night.

The accident, which currently sees the man trapped in his vehicle, occurred in the locality of Bouldercombe after his vehicle flipped and rolled into ditch.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were responding at the time of publication, around 6.15am.

QAS communications said the caller which alerted authorities thought the man may have been there since 10.30pm last night.