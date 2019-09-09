Menu
Edward Kenneth Lord will face trial over the alleged murder of his wife, Michele Lee Lord.
Man accused of wife's murder moved to wrong prison

Liana Turner
9th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
THE trial of a man accused of murdering his wife has been delayed after he was moved to the wrong remand prison.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 55, was due to appear before the Supreme Court in Lismore to face trial from today.

But Mr Lord has been taken to a Sydney prison in error, the court has heard.

Mr Lord has denied murdering his wife, after she died following a watery crash in the Tweed Valley on October 18, 2015.

A car allegedly being driven by the defendant left Tweed Valley Way before crashing into the Tweed River about 500m east of Riverside Drive, near the village of Tumbulgum.

Mrs Lord was airlifted to the Gold Coast University hospital in a serious condition but died two days later and Mr Lord was charged in early 2017.

Justice Ian Harrison said the court had received an email detailing the custody situation "from someone known as the assistant cluster manager".

"(They said) Mr Lord is still in Sydney on some mistaken thought, for reasons still unclear to me, that he was to be tried there and not here," Justice Harrison said.

The court heard the email said Mr Lord couldn't be delivered to the court in Lismore before Thursday.

"That seems rather a long time away," Justice Harrison said.

"I'm reluctant to do anything in the absence of Mr Lord, obviously."

Defence barrister Jason Watts told the court he had arranged a video link conference with his client for later this morning, but said only 15 minutes was available, which Justice Harrison said was "fairly unsatisfactory".

It has previously been estimated the trial would last 25 days.

