Transforming the heart of Byron

RE-THINK: The new three story mixed use development planned for Jonson Street Byron Bay. Contributed

BYRON Bay Central Buiness District continues to change right before our very eyes.

There are is always a raft of new developments on the horizon promising to transform the town.

Without even venturing beyond the Butler Street roundabout here are five big private and public projects on the books or happening that will continue the transformation of the Byron CBD,

139 Jonson Street

After rejection by the Northern Regional Planning Panel last year, a new draft plan for '139 Jonson'- a mixed use development for Byron Bay, is back for public viewing minus its contentious fourth floor.

The 2,835m2 (0.7 acre) site sits at the corner of Browning Street, and will be lodged with council by long term local Graham Dunn.

Thirty-four permanent residential homes including studio, one, two, three and four bedroom homes are now proposed for the two levels of shop top housing.

Mr Dunn told Byron Shire News the development is built for rental as opposed to being built for sale.

"Byron Bay has a shortage of quality permanent rental accommodation. Our aim is to provide quality rental product to long term tenants. We won't be selling the apartments," he said.

Three information sessions have been held with the developer garnering public feedback prior to submitting the final DA later this month.

Mercato Hotel Development- Essence of Byron

The developer behind Byron's Mercato shopping mall is planning to build a $40m mixed-use development on the old Woolies site next door to the Mercato Building.

This development challenges the Byron CBD height restrictions and floor space limit.

Named Essence of Byron, the three-storey development would include a private rooftop pool and bar that takes it more than 20 per cent above the 11.5m height limit for central Byron.

The DA is currently being assessed by Byron Council.

Marvel Street Tourist Hotel

The four-storey mixed-use building proposal includes a 24-room hotel, ground-floor restaurant, rooftop pool and bar above two ground floor retail tenancies along with an 18-car-bay basement.

Byron Council refused the DA earlier this year but a subsequent appeal in the Land and Environment Court by developer Scott Emery was successful.

Council had argued that, "If approved, this development would set a precedent that undermines the development standards that the community expects to be upheld."

Council are currently appealing the decision by the land and environment court.

Rail Precinct Project and Bus Interchange

In the centre of town the re-development of railway park continues whilst over the other side of the tracks the new Byron Bus Interchange, incorporating the old water tower will be built in the rail corridor adjacent to Butler Street.

Both these projects are part of a bigger Rail Precinct Project that includes the revitalisation of Butler Street Reserve, to continue as passive recreationarea, car park and market site) the upgrade of the car park in front of the Rails Hotel by Transport for NSW and the opening up of rail corridor itself for passive community recreation and green space.

Butler Street Bypass

Protesters from the Cumbebin Alliance who had earlier vowed to halt construction have left their camp and Stage 1 of the $24million project is underway.

The first stage entails construction of the section of Butler Street running from the Shirley Street round about near the Byron Police Station down to the Glen Villa Resort.

Stage Two which will involve construction through relativeluy undisturbed wetland to the east of the caravan park is due to commence in November 2019. Stage 3 constructing the new roundabout at Browning Street will begin in February 2020 and Stage 4, the construction of a new roundabout at Shirley Street will begin in the middle of 2020.

More than 20,000 vehicles a day travel along Ewingsdale Road, the main entrance to Byron Bay. Large numbers often queue up from Sufflok Park Roundabout into Byron Bay on weekdays mornings. It is estimated the new Bypass will reduce the number of cars in town by around 30%.