Transaction centre pleas with Council for financial support

CORAKI Rural Transaction Centre is in financial trouble and has approached Richmond Valley Council for support.

The CRTC is running at an operating loss of about $4000 a year and the shortfall is coming from their reserves, which is not sustainable in the long term.

The CRTC has asked the council to either reduce or eliminate the CRTC land and sewerage rates.

The council does not have any specific policy for allowing financial assistance on general land rates for not-for-profit or other community organisations.

A resolution at the council meeting was made by councillor Daniel Simpson that:

1. The council note the consultation that has taken place between council staff and the Coraki Rural Transaction Centre to try and assist with reducing their operational costs.

2. The council consider whether a policy should be written to assist not-for-profit and community organisations suffering financial hardship, by work-shopping the matter at councillors' November Information Session.

The CRTC is a not-for-profit organisation that provides the Coraki community with the following services:

- A free Australian Government access point via phone, internet, facsimile and scanning services

- Authorised Centrelink access point

- Free computer, internet and email access for pensioners, students and the unemployed

- An at-cost computer, internet and email access point for any other member of the community

- Low-cost printing services.

The CRTC owns the building at 121 Richmond Tce in Coraki, where they occupy unit two of the three-unit complex. Both other units are rented as an income source for the organisation, which gives them about $12,700 a year.

CRTC supplied the council with their income statement for the last two financial years and this current financial year to date.

The council's waste education officer visited the CRTC and found they were already using methods to reduce waste and the bin services paid for on the rates account was utilised by the cafe and not the CRTC.