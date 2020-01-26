Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tram derails in crash with car near SCG

by Christopher Harris
26th Jan 2020 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A tram was derailed and two people injured when a car and a light rail vehicle crashed into each other at Moore Park on Sunday.

Police said the car was travelling along South Dowling St, in Sydney's east, about 4.40pm when it collided with the tram coming across its path near the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The tram involved in the crash. Picture: 7 NEWS
The tram involved in the crash. Picture: 7 NEWS

The tram derailed and both drivers sustained minor injuries.
The crash caused disruption for Australia Day commuters, with light rail services suspended between Central and Moore Park.

South Dowling St was blocked in both directions between Cleveland and Flinders Sts. Picture: Chris Harris
South Dowling St was blocked in both directions between Cleveland and Flinders Sts. Picture: Chris Harris

Services had already been suspended between Circular Quay and Town Hall for crowd safety.
Customers have been advised to catch a bus or train between Central and Circular Quay, or a bus between Moore Park and Central, instead.

Engineers spent hours "rerailing" the tram after the incident.

Police were investigating who was at fault in the crash.

Engineers working to re-rail the light rail tram. Picture: Chris Harris
Engineers working to re-rail the light rail tram. Picture: Chris Harris

More Stories

Show More
editors picks light rail sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Exemplary, worthy': Highest award for Northern Rivers firey

        'Exemplary, worthy': Highest award for Northern Rivers firey

        News "He is a person you can depend upon in any situation and is always ready to drop everything and attend incidents."

        "January 26 is a really difficult day.”

        premium_icon "January 26 is a really difficult day.”

        News North Coast Survival Day event aimed to “educate, raise awareness”

        Lismore celebrates Australia Day

        premium_icon Lismore celebrates Australia Day

        News Nearly 60 new citizens were welcomed to Lismore in a ‘standing room only’...

        Plastic-free coffee cups an Australian first

        premium_icon Plastic-free coffee cups an Australian first

        Business “At least we can recycle the cup properly afterwards.”