Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trains will be replaced by buses along the Ipswich and Springfield lines this afternoon after an incident at Graceville train station.
Trains will be replaced by buses along the Ipswich and Springfield lines this afternoon after an incident at Graceville train station. FILE
Breaking

Ipswich lines resume service after pedestrian hit by train

by Sophie Chirgwin, Julie Sanderson
13th Sep 2018 1:52 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM

UPDATE: An elderly woman has suffered a significant leg injury after being hit by a train at Graceville station.

Emergency services were called to the station just after 12.30pm following reports a woman had fallen off the platform in front of a train.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman suffered serious leg injuries and also head injuries.

The woman was taken to the Princess Alexandra in a serious condition.

Queensland Rail earlier announced trains on the Ipswich and Springfield lines were suspended as police and ambulance attend an incident at Graceville station.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said "a patient with a significant leg injury is being assisted following a train and pedestrian incident at 12.38pm".

The trains were temporarily not running between Corinda and Roma St, Queensland Rail said in a social media post.

Buses were being arranged to replace trains through the impacted area but at 1.50pm TransLink said Ipswich and Springfield line trains had returned to regular stopping patterns and that passengers should expect residual delays of up to five minutes.

Anyone seeking help should contact Lifeline on 131 114.

 

INITIAL: Queensland Rail has announced trains on the Ipswich and Springfield lines are suspended as police and ambulance attend an incident at Graceville station.

A police spokesman said a person had been involved in an accident at the station and train services were suspended as a result.

The trains were not running between Corinda and Roma St, Queensland Rail said in a social media post.

Buses are being arranged to replace trains through the impacted area, however major delays were expected.

Queensland Rail said more information would be available online to assist passengers.

 

ipswich queensland rail springfield train

Top Stories

    Healer's client tells court of 'questionable' consultation

    premium_icon Healer's client tells court of 'questionable' consultation

    News A FORMER client of Universal Medicine founder said she was concerned about Serge Benhayon's behaviour during 'ovarian reading'.

    • 13th Sep 2018 2:37 PM
    Popular store to close after 15 years

    premium_icon Popular store to close after 15 years

    Business Super sale perfect time to pick up some new unique pieces

    • 13th Sep 2018 2:00 PM
    How a truckie helped save this red-bellied black snake

    premium_icon How a truckie helped save this red-bellied black snake

    Offbeat Thoughtlessly discarded drink can became a deadly trap

    • 13th Sep 2018 2:00 PM
    Long arm of the law extends to magpies as well

    premium_icon Long arm of the law extends to magpies as well

    News Police confirm they were asked to shoot a bird at East Lismore

    Local Partners