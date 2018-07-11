Menu
Lismore SES volunteers took part in an Urban Search and Rescue training session on the weekend.
Training for disaster: SES crew fine-tunes skills

Liana Turner
11th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
IT'S the kind of incident you'd hope would never occur on the Northern Rivers.

But when it happens, highly qualified help can be hours away.

That's why Lismore SES volunteers underwent vital urban search and rescue training on Saturday.

Community engagement officer and Lismore SES unit volunteer Paul von Bratt said the training covered the sorts of rescues required in the case of a building collapse.

He said they were the kind of skills the SES drew upon when a roof collapsed at the Lismore Base Hospital's maternity ward in November 2015.

Scaffolding had fallen onto the roof, causing the damage. Mothers and babies were inside at the time.

But such incidents could also be caused by earthquakes or construction faults, Mr von Bratt said.

"Urban search and rescue is essentially around building collapse, whether that's as a result of an earthquake or poor construction,” he said.

"Specifically we are rescuing persons who have been trapped in buildings that have collapsed.”

He said the training involved learning international systems and building triage methods.

The role of the SES in such emergencies, he said, was one of rapid assessment and rapid response.

Their training addressed the process of rescuing victims who were "lightly buried” after a collapse, including methodical processes of searching through debris.

He said while there were groups trained in more in-depth urban rescue, mostly based in major cities, it was vital to have local responders with those skill sets.

When we had the collapse at the hospital there were two black hawks on standby in Sydney,” he said.

"Obviously locals can be on the ground and at last start the process.”

Mr von Bratt said the training involved a theory component and a hands-on experience at Richmond Sand and Gravel, where they rescued a "victim” in rocky, rubble-like terrain.

Meanwhile, he urged anyone who could spare some time to consider lending a hand to the SES.

"The message we want to get out to the community is there are lots more things people can to in the SES than just out in the field,” he said.

"There's a lot of stuff in administration, a lot of stuff that takes place in headquarters during events.”

He said they also had implemented a more flexible volunteer arrangement to help encourage more people to get involved, and stay involved.

Anyone interested in helping out can contact Janet or Paul on 02 6625 7727 or visit ses.nsw.gov.au.

