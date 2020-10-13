Trainers likely to decide on races after trackwork

LISMORE NOMINATIONS: The Lismore Turf Club has extended nominations for five of its seven races on Sunday October 18 TAB program. Photo: Alison Paterson

LISMORE Turf Club has extended nominations for five of its seven races on this Sunday’s TAB program.

Secretary manager Scott Jones confirmed they had received 99 nominations for the meeting.

“We have extended nominations until 11am Wednesday for the five races to try and fill the card out,” Jones said.

“Two races which already have large fields are the main events Race 6 Maiden Handicap over 1200m and Race 7 Maiden Plate over 1400m.”

However, Jones reckoned there will be flurry on Wednesday morning as trainers race to enter at the last moment.

“We are anticipating that there will be trainers doing trackwork early on Wednesday who will look at horse and think it will go the distance,” he said.

“So they will make a decision a after trackwork and get online and enter.”

This comes with the Clarence River Jockey Club preparing to run a TAB meeting next Tuesday and after the Tweed Valley Racing Club at Murwillumbah raced a seven-race TAB meeting Monday, at which leading Northern Rivers Racing Association leading trainer, Matt Dunn, trained a treble.

Dunn finished the day with three winners, three runners-up, a third, fifth and sixth from his nine runners.

The treble moved him five clear of Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy in this season’s Northern Rivers Racing Association trainer’s premiership with 13 wins.

Ben Looker also rode two of Dunn’s winners to also move five clear of Matt McGuren in the NRRA jockey’s premiership table.

Dunn also has a number of chances to add to his tally at Lismore this Sunday where he has nominated seven runners.

One of those is Autumn Splendour, who will contest the Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1100m.

Autumn Splendour won at Grafton last time out and is one of two last start winners in the small nine-strong nomination list that could swell.

Lismore-based trainer Daniel Bowen also has last start winner Lace and Whiskey nominated in that 1100m scamper.

The former South Australian mare has won two of her three races for Bowen since arriving in his Lismore stable, snaring a win at Grafton over 1015m on September 21 and then running down Tobasco to win over Ballina on October 4.