Trainer's high hopes for pair

TRAINER Steven Phelps expects his in-form pair Kitteau and General Nelson to continue their terrific recent form on their home track at Ballina tomorrow despite big weights.

Kitteau, winner of two of his past three starts at Ballina, will carry the 63.5kg topweight in the Benchmark 66 Hcp (1600m).

General Nelson, which is flying this preparation with wins at his previous three starts on his home track, will carry 62kg in the Benchmark 66 Hcp (1000m).

Phelps preferred to stick with a senior jockey rather than book a claiming apprentice, so Ben Looker will ride the pair this afternoon.

Luke Rolls has had plenty of success on Kitteau and General Nelson recently, but will be riding at Scone today.

"Their weights don't concern me at all,” a confident Phelps said.

"Both horses can carry weight and both horses are racing really well, particularly here at Ballina.

"They will both be hard to beat on Monday, especially General Nelson, who I think is just about a good thing.”

Kitteau, formerly with Sydney trainer John O'Shea, has had seven starts for Phelps, winning two of his four this preparation.

The five-year-old scored first-up at Ballina in a Benchmark 66 Hcp over 1400m on February 4, then had no luck in the straight when last of eight behind Wallander at Ballina on February 18.

Kitteau bounced back at his next run at Ballina, carrying 62.5kg to win a Class 2 Hcp over 1400m on February 28.

Kitteau was racing so well, Phelps thought he deserved a chance in the $150,000 Northern Rivers Country Championships Qualifier at Grafton on March 17 and the gelding finished eighth - beaten just over six lengths - behind the winner La Scopa.

"His run there was very good as he struck trouble early,” Phelps said.

"I think he's going to be very hard to beat back here on Monday.”

Although yet to win in four previous runs over 1600m, Kitteau ran well over the trip at Warwick Farm and Hawkesbury when trained by O'Shea, and Phelps said the trip would be no issue.

General Nelson, a five-year-old son of Monashee Mountain, has really hit his straps.

After winning just two of his first 19 starts, he has now reeled off three wins from the past four starts.

"A few things have clicked with him this prep,” Phelps said.

"I don't do much with him, keep him fresh and he races best that way. He's really going well, especially here at Ballina, a track that suits him as he can just kick off the turn.”

General Nelson's five runs this campaign have netted three Ballina wins, the most recent when he downed Hydrazine and Queen Of Kingston in an Open Hcp (1005m) on February 28.

Phelps also has Aqua Jewel running alongside General Nelson in the sprint, but the mudlark would need very heavy conditions to pose any threat.

Phelps also warned punters not to under-estimate the chances of stable newcomer Shezaheartbreaker, which will resume in the Maiden Hcp (1000m).

Formerly trained on the Gold Coast by Kim Craft, Shezaheartbreaker was well beaten at her only two runs on the Gold Coast last December, but Phelps likes what he's seen of the four-year-old mare.

"She's been working very well since I've had her and I think she's capable of a big improvement on her only two runs on the Coast,” he said.

Leading Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds also looks to have several strong hopes today.

- Racing NSW

Mare finishes fourth

LISMORE mare Queen Of Kingston ($26), ridden by Ben Looker, finished fourth in the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championship Final (1400m) at Randwick on Saturday.

The five-year-old mare was three-and-a-half lengths behind the winner, Noble Boy ($3.10 favourite), ridden by Hugh Bowman, Luccilola Belle ($26) and Bennelong Dancer ($9).

Queen Of Kingston is trained at Lismore by Daniel Bowen for owners Steve and Karen Butcher.