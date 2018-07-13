Trainer's 30-year dream comes true with Ramornie win

THREE DOWN: Jockey Jake Hull comes from his mount in a race fall in the the $30,000 Group 1 Feeds Class 2 Showcase Handicap.

THREE DOWN: Jockey Jake Hull comes from his mount in a race fall in the the $30,000 Group 1 Feeds Class 2 Showcase Handicap. NO BYLINE

HAVASAY returned to Grafton 12 months on from a win in a Class 6 race to win the $160,000 GDSC Ramornie Hcp (1200m) with a new trainer yesterday.

Liam Birchley had trained Havasay and celebrated a win last year, but with his horses refused entry to NSW races Havasay's owners transferred their five-year-old gelding to Toby Edmonds.

For Edmonds the feature race win was the realisation of a long-held dream.

He started his training career at Scone in 1988 when he dreamed of winning races like the Ramornie.

"Winning feature races on big days is what you dream of,'' Edmonds said.

"I'm just glad Mark McLean asked me to take him.”

Earlier, Dark Image handed owner-trainer Scott Hendry a large windfall in a race which ended in drama and near catastrophe.

The Ballina motor mechanic, a hobby trainer with two in work, set Dark Image for the $30,000 Group 1 Feeds Class 2 Showcase Hcp (1600m).

Dark Image won by a short head from Husson's Pride with Our Tax Return a length and a half away third.

It was a race that ended in distress with three horses - It's Relative, Found Out and Denver - all falling about 100 metres from home.

Their jockeys - Ben Looker, Jake Hull and Josh Adams - all landed heavily but all three were okay and conscious according to reports from the Clarence River Jockey Club officials.

All three were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital for further tests, including head injury assessment.

Hull and Looker suffered concussion while Adams was relatively unscathed, suffering a cut chin.