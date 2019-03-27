Trainer was glued to victory

LISMORE trainer Owen Glue is a trainer marvelling at the future of At Witz End.

He is far from being at his own wits' end with the three-year-old colt after the son of Epaulette cruised to victory in Monday's $22,000 Book A July Marquee Benchmark 58 Handicap (1410m) at Grafton.

It was Glue's fourth win of the Northern Rivers Racing association season and his colt's second win in seven starts.

Tegan Harrison rode the talented young horse and that also gave the Brisbane-based jockey her 14th win of the NRRA season and equal third on the jockey's premiership with Robbie Fradd only behind Matthew McGuren (33) and Ben Looker (25).

"He looked a picture in the yard,” Tegan Harrison said of the Lismore colt's pre-race parade.

She said he also travelled better in running Monday and can only improve and maybe also "get a mile”.

Glue said At Witz End is a "very relaxed, lazy horse”.

"He's taken a while to come up before in the coat but today was the day.”

He said a bad barrier had cost him any chance at his previous at the Gold Coast but having Harrison back on board was a big help and she knew a few of his "critical” little issues.

In other racing, Stephen Lee pulled the right reign with Dukatti at Coffs Harbour on Tuesday.

The Ballina trainer decided against trialling the four-year-old gelding son of Duke Of Marmalade and went straight into today's $22,000 Adrenaline Thoroughbreds Maiden Handicap (800m) from a five-month spell.

Dukatti relished the 800m, charging home from just off the pace to score a breakthrough win at his 10th start.

"He might go on and win a few more on that,” Lee told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

Lee said the gelding "trialled enormous” before racing last time but failed to reproduce that effort.

So he hoped to go into today's race without a trial and race like he had trialled.

It worked to perfection as Dukatti finished powerfully.