Trainer trampled by runaway horse

Trainer Toby Edmonds was taken to hospital after being trampled by a horse. Picture: AAP

POPULAR Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds is counting his blessings after appearing to have avoided serious injury when trampled by a runaway horse.

A day after the trackwork accident, Edmonds remained in the Gold Coast University hospital on Tuesday awaiting further tests and scans after being knocked unconscious.

He was trying to stop a runaway horse which cannoned into him and knocked him to the ground at the Gold Coast track.

Edmonds' son and co-trainer Trent Edmonds said his father was in good spirits and looking forward to getting out of hospital.

"Dad has some stitches to the back of his head and some bruising," he said.

"They are also doing more tests as you would expect with any knock to the head.

"He will need to take it easy for a few days until all the test results are in."

Trent Edmonds said it appeared the accident was just one of those things which can happen with horses.

"Dad said he had caught the horse's attention and it was slowing. He stepped aside to avoid the horse but it swerved into him," he said.

"It was a case of them both sidestepping into each other.

"We are just counting our blessings it wasn't far worse."