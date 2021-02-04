Trainer in Magic Millions ‘melee’ with grandmother

A prominent racing trainer has been involved in a confrontation with a woman after she slapped him for making contact with her.

Prominent racing trainer Tony Vasil has been involved in a confrontation with a 73-year-old grandmother after she slapped him for making contact with her, 2GB radio talkback host Ray Hadley revealed this morning.

The incident involving Vasil, who has previously been suspended over a horse doping scandal, was captured on CCTV footage at a Gold Coast hotel during the recent Magic Millions carnival in January.

Queensland Police are now investigating but no charges have been laid.

Racing trainer Tony Vasil has been involved in a confrontation with a woman. Picture: Ray Hadley Show / 2GB

The footage appears to show Vasil making contact with the senior woman as she passes him, and then her reacting with a slap on the face.

Vasil then appears to make contact with the grandmother, as well as her daughter.

Trainer Tony Vasil holds the Caulfield Cup. Picture: AAP / Stuart McEvoy

Other patrons are also caught up in the melee.

Hadley, who spoke to the woman and her daughter, described the incident as "shocking in the extreme".

"It's disgraceful," he said.

Racing trainer Tony Vasil has been involved in a confrontation with a woman and other patrons. Picture: Ray Hadley Show / 2GB

Vasil won 12 Group 1 races before quitting racing because of depression.

He had previously been involved in "the biggest scandal" in Australian racing history, when he was found guilty by the Victorian Racing Appeal and Disciplinary Board of "brazen and systematic" doping horses with banned treatments including sodium bicarbonate.

He had faced seven counts of "dishonest, corrupt or fraudulent, improper or dishonourable action or practice in connection with racing".

Racehorse Elvstroem with Tony Vasil at his Caulfield stables in Melbourne. Picture: Brett Hartwig

Hadley alleged he had seen text messages sent by Vasil to the woman to apologise about a week after the incident.

He said he had spoken to the Queensland Police Commissioner last night, who was "disturbed" by the incident and said it would be thoroughly investigated.

Originally published as Trainer Tony Vasil in Magic Millions 'melee' with grandmother