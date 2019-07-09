Trainer targets Grafton Guineas and Ramornie double

BIG DAY: Trainer Toby Edmonds has his sights set on winning Grafton Guineas and Ramornie for a second time.

TOBY Edmonds has won a Ramornie and Grafton Guineas.

He hopes to win both on the same day and celebrate a marvellous achievement at Grafton tomorrow.

Two years ago the Gold Coast trainer, who started his training career in Scone, won the Grafton Guineas with Sneaky Glance.

Last year he won the Ramornie Handicap with Havasay.

This year he has targeted both races, sending a trio of sprinters around in the $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m) - Keen Array, Whypeeo and Havasay - and two geldings in the $80,000 TURSA Grafton Guineas Quality (1600m) - Withering and Coastal Prince.

Withering has drawn well in the Guineas (6) and will have Jay Ford aboard.

Coastal Prince didn't fare as well and his barrier 16 means he will miss Grafton.

"Withering will start,” Edmonds confirmed.

"He won a maiden in Brisbane on an affected track. That was a good effort. But the other one (Coastal Prince) will run in Brisbane on Saturday.”

It was a mixed bag for Edmonds in the Ramornie as well with Keen Array handed barrier 19, Whypeeo barrier 15 and Havasay, last year's Ramornie winner, going from barrier nine.

"Havasay will definitely start,” Edmonds said.

"The other two had drawn badly. We will make a decision tonight on whether they run or not.

"All three have been working well, though. Whypeeo ran super last Saturday, normally I wouldn't back him up but he's a fast bastard and does so well.”

Matt McGillivray will ride Havasay with Matt McGuren booked ride Keen Array and Tegan Harrison on Whypeeo.

That Edmonds has been having great success over the past few years is a testament to his hard work and smart training.

Grafton has also been something of a happy hunting ground for him.

"It has taken a few years but it has been good,” he said.

"Starting to get the right horse for Grafton, too. It has always been good to me,” he said of the track and Clarence River Jockey Club.