Trainer hopes to make amends

I'll Miss You co-owners Julie Pratten and Gerald Nolan celebrate their mare's win in the Ken Howard Cup last year. Brad Greenshields

TRAINER Julie Pratten hopes she can make amends with jockey Raymond Spokes when he reunites with her tough staying mare I'll Miss You at Ballina today.

Spokes resumes riding at Ballina after being sidelined since mid-September with a toe injury caused by another of Pratten's gallopers.

The jockey has four rides at the meeting, including I'll Miss You in the Benchmark 66 Hcp (2650m).

"Raymond has been out injured for a few weeks after my other horse (Mary's Girl) stepped on his toe,” the Ballina-based Pratten said.

"He rides I'll Miss You very well and now that he's back from that injury hopefully they can combine again for another win.”

The jockey has a good record on I'll Miss You, having won the marathon 3120m race run at Grafton in July for the past two years.

I'll Miss You carries 60.5kg topweight today but Pratten is happy to stick with the senior jockey instead of booking a claiming apprentice.

"Raymond knows her very well and she won't carry any dead weight with him,” Pratten said.

"He has a riding style that keeps the weight off her; he gets her to relax so that she can finish the race off.”

I'll Miss You is no stranger to carrying weight and has been her usual consistent self in recent months.

After winning in July over 3120m with 59kg at Grafton five runs back, she has run fourth in the Ken Howard Cup at Coffs Harbour on August 2 (a race she won last year), fourth over 1900m at Kilcoy (with 61.5kg) on September 6, third in the Lismore Cup (2000m) on September 20 then a last-start fifth (with 61kg) over 2375m at Grafton on October 12.

She finished behind Tough One, Blazing Cheers and His Kyllachy on a soft 7 last time out at Grafton and will meet those horses again this afternoon but Pratten believes that with a return to a good track and the step up to 2650m she can turn the tables.

"The soft 7 wasn't ideal for her at Grafton last time and she'll be much better off on a firmer track,” the trainer said.

"And the step up to 2650m is really the key to her - she's a real stayer and will be very strong at the finish.

"It's hard to find the right races for her at this stage of her career.

"She has to carry the big weights in these type of races and unfortunately she's a few lengths short of city class.

"There's been some interest in buying her for a future jumping career in Victoria but I couldn't part with her.”

I'll Miss You will go into the race today with the first real chance she's had to post a win on her home track.

She is yet to run a place in six previous Ballina starts, but those races were over unsuitable distances, ranging from 1255m to 1600m.

"She hasn't run badly at Ballina before but this is the first time she's been in a race here over a suitable staying test,” Pratten said.

Spokes' three other rides at the seven-race meeting are the Brett Bellamy-trained first-starter Zip Zap Cop That (Race 1), Vintage Luxe (Race 4) for Warren Gavenlock and Inwithachance (Race 6) for Coffs Harbour trainer Peter Evans.

