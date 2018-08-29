Trainer has high hopes for Tamarack today

ANOTHER RUN: Jockey Tye Angland will ride Tamarack in a TAB meeting at Canterbury today.

ANOTHER RUN: Jockey Tye Angland will ride Tamarack in a TAB meeting at Canterbury today. Adam Hourigan

JOE Pride feels punters will start to see the best of Tamarack at Canterbury today when he arrives at the races third-up.

The Redwood five-year-old contests a Benchmark 70 Handicap (1900m) and after runs over 1400m and 1550m he's getting out to a more preferred trip.

"He's a horse that really needs to build into a preparation. His first run was pretty plain, his second one was much better and I'm expecting him to improve,” Pride said.

"At the moment I'd say 2000m is his best distance but considering the way he started his preparation I wouldn't run him running out a strong mile and a half.

"I think he's a nice horse but he takes a bit of racing.”

Tamarack ended his last preparation with three placings in Saturday grade where he beat home Letter To Juliette and was runner-up to Just Shine.

Both of those horses have come out and won in Saturday grade already this preparation.

"He's a horse who is down in grade and he was racing very well in Saturday grade last preparation and he's a good stayer that we haven't seen the best of yet,” Pride said.

"He's more than capable and has nice form around him. I'm expecting him to run in the top three then we'll look to a Saturday race after that if he can run well.

"It was a good win at Canterbury that night. He came from behind and really bloused them.”

If Pride doesn't start Gamblestown at Randwick on Saturday he'll race in a Benchmark 74 Handicap (1550m) today.

He's finished eighth, 11th and fifth in higher grade this preparation but Pride has still be happy with him.

"If you read his form it probably doesn't look that impressive but if you watch his three runs this preparation he's really hit the line hard and hasn't had much luck,” he said.

"The 1550m is ideal fourth-up and I think he's come back a bit better this time.”

RACES PUT OFF

The Lismore Turf Club TAB meeting yesterday was abandoned due to the state of the track and will be postponed to a later date.