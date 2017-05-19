Trainer found wanting, appeals 15-month ban

GRAFTON trainer Dan Want has lodged an appeal with Racing NSW after this week being banned for 15 months.

Want was found guilty of a charge under AR178 following a two-week inquiry by stewards into an analyst's finding of cobalt at a concentration above the accepted level in a urine sample collected from the racehorse I Too Can Dance after it had won a Maiden Plate (1700m) at Grafton in February.

Two readings were taken from the five-year-old gelding, both in excess of the 100mg limit - the first at 162mg and the second at 149mg.

Racing NSW chairman of stewards Marc Van Gestel said while it was an unfortunate result for the Grafton trainer, the laws were clear when it came to prohibited substances.

Want leads the Clarence River Jockey Club's trainers' premiership.

He has claimed 12 country winners and one win at Doomben this season, as well as 23 minor placings.