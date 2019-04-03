Trainer Dunn will be hard to catch

SET A TASK: Ridden by Kirk Matheson, three-year-old Port Macquarie galloper Zubrowka (blue and white stripes) jumps away only moderately in the opener at Grafton on Tuesday before going on to win.

ETHAN Ensby moved into a share of sixth place in the Northern Rivers Racing Association Trainers' Premiership when he won the last race at Grafton on Tuesday with Missile Attack.

In snaring his 11th win of the NRRA season, the Ballina-based trainer joined Lismore's Daniel Bowen and Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds in equal sixth behind runaway leader Matt Dunn.

Dunn has bagged his 36.5 wins so far this season after winning with Ser Ser Schon on Tuesday.

Ballina's Stephen Lee (21) remained second, two ahead of Kris Lees, and John Shelton moved up a peg to fourth when Wotsizname won on Tuesday.

Shelton believes Wotsizname may be a horse for the black book after his breakthrough win

The Grafton trainer has 15 wins this season, while Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy sits outright fifth with 13 wins.

Missile Attack was having his 19th start and won for the second time for Ensby.

"He's been working well - just a victim of circumstances last start,” Ensby said.

"Pete (Graham) knows how to ride him and got the job done.”

Graham said Missile Attack had "travelled super” but "started to bob up and down the last 100m”.

He had to pull the whip in the last 50m to ensure the gelding finished it off.

"He fought on well but I think he's still learning. He's only a little fellow too,” the jockey said.

NRRA racing will continue next Monday when Ballina stages a seven-race program, and Lismore will host a six-race TAB meeting on Saturday, April 13.

That's the club's Winx Day, when the great mare runs her farewell race in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The BJC had received 115 nominations at the cut-off point on Tuesday but extended nominations for three of those races until 11am today.

Meanwhile, one of the eye-catchers at Grafton on Tuesday was Social Conquest.

A quirky horse with plenty of tricks, he left all his issues in his Coffs Harbour stable as he surged to victory.

The five-year-old gelding son of Love Conquers All drove down the middle of the track for a narrow win over fellow Coffs gelding Smiling All, trained by Sally Taylor, in the Book A Carnival Marquee Benchmark 58 Handicap (1106m).

It was Social Conquest's third win from 17 starts and his first for Aiden St Vincent after being shuffled from a couple of other stables.

"They all said he had ability, but he was a problem from day one,” St Vincent said.

The former Tamworth horseman will be hoping all the gelding's quirky tricks and issues take a back seat after the win.

Earlier, Grafton-trained Dantga romped home in the Credit Again Open Handicap (1206m).

It was his eighth win and his fifth at Grafton for trainer Daniel Want.

Ben Looker rode Dantga and said the gelding "coasted the last 100m”.

Former Inverell trainer John McLachlan, now based at Taree, celebrated a good win after Gold Skye led and defied his rivals in the Racing Dreams 9am Saturday Class 1 Handicap (1410m). It was the gelding's second win in 15 starts.