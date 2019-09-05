Menu
XPT at Casino train station.
XPT at Casino train station. Susanna Freymark
Train derailment near Grafton affecting services

Kathryn Lewis
by
5th Sep 2019 12:55 PM
A DERAILED train north of Grafton is affecting North Coast passenger train services with buses replacing trains from Grafton.  

The Sydney Central to Casino route is affected. Passengers at Grafton will transfer to coach services through to Casino. 

The Australian Rail Track Corporation has confirmed the derailed train is a ballast train with one bogie on a wagon off the track at North Grafton. 

The train is upright. 

The ARTC is working through alternative train operations and have begun repairs to some track damage. 

It is understood trains should be running by early this evening. 

