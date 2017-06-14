TRAIN CRASH: 'I've been warning them for years'

A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning.

WHEN David Paige looked out into his paddock this morning, a tragedy he had been dreading for years began unfolding in front of him.

"The XPT sounds a warning horn as it approaches the crossing," he said.

"This morning, it blew, and blew, and blew.

"I looked up, and there was a train with a car in front of it coming down the track."

Mr Paige, who has lived at the property where the train came to rest, was angry and upset as he described the crash that killed a local who lived nearby.

He has been campaigning for four years to have warning lights installed at the Andrews Street/ Yongurra Street intersection in Kyogle to avoid such a tragedy.

He said the crossing, within the town boundaries, has "no lights, just a sign, blind corners on both sides, and the XPT is so silent".

"This (the crash) is exactly what I have been warning them about for four years."

Mr Paige has campaigned local politicians, the council, and the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) to have lights installed at the crossing - within town boundaries - to warn of oncoming trains.

He said the current sign and warning horn from an oncoming train are not adequate as there have been numerous near-misses at the crossing.

"I have told them the amount of near misses is ridiculous," he said.

Mr Paige said the track is not considered a high enough priority as only a dozen properties are beyond the track, but said the road is used by school children and bike riders, and is dangerous.

"What's one life," he said, in questioning the cost of installing the lights.

"No-one listened to me. Nothing can be done to bring this woman back."