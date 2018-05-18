Menu
A train has crashed into a camper van near Wiangaree, north of Kyogle.
News

TRAIN CRASH: Camper van smashed on Summerland Way crossing

Caitlan Charles
by
18th May 2018 9:02 PM

UPDATE, 10.20pm: DRIVERS are still being asked to avoid the area where a train crashed into a camper van on the Summerland Way near Wiangaree, north of Kyogle.

Live Traffic NSW says people in light vehicles are being diverted via the Wiangaree Back Rd and Baileys Bridge Rd in both directions.

Heavy vehicles are being parked at the site.

 

Original story: A TRAIN has crashed into a camper van on the Summerland Way north of Kyogle.

According to NSW Police Media, the crash happened about 8.10pm at the Wiangaree level crossing.

It is understood the male driver managed to escape from his vehicle before the freight train smashed into it.

The extent of his injuries are not known at this stage.

He has been taken to the Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

Traffic on the Summerland Way is affected in both directions.

Live Traffic NSW says there are local diversions in place for light vehicles, but trucks are being parked at the site.

More to come.

