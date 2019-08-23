Uber price hike amid commuter chaos

It’s chaos for commuters heading to North Sydney after a train broke down at Town Hall. Picture: Campbell Gellie

It’s chaos for commuters heading to North Sydney after a train broke down at Town Hall. Picture: Campbell Gellie

The Sydney rail network has been thrown into chaos this morning after a train broke down at Town Hall station.

Commuters heading over the Harbour Bridge were being forced onto buses between Wynyard and North Sydney but there was not enough room on the footpath for waiting crowds.

Police were called in to direct the thousands of people waiting for buses.

Uber fares quickly skyrocketed during the rush, with Sydneysiders on Twitter claiming a trip from Newtown to the City was $70, and another trip from Ultimo to Wynyard was $66.25.

"This is why I choose to work from home. Thank you for the great start to my Friday #sydneytrains. Where can I apply for my $70 Uber from Newtown to the city to be compensated and a refund for my train fare @GladysB?," Twitter user @JordanLomax5 wrote.

Crews work to repair the train at Town Hall on platform three.

Emergency crews working on the broken down train on platform three at Town Hall were trying to fix a loose hatch on the roof but were hampered by the hatch's proximity to overhead wiring.

"A loose hatch on top of a train is close to overhead wiring at Town Hall," Sydney Trains posted on social media.

"To secure safely, the power from this section of track must be isolated. Our electrical crews are working to do this ASAP, and repair crews will then secure the hatch safely."

There are not enough buses to go around as commuters spill onto footpaths. Picture: Campbell Gellie

The train was repaired by 9am but not before huge delays impacted much of the network.

Delays were also affecting trains coming into the city circle via the airport line, Bankstown line and the northern line.

There were also reports some commuters were exiting trains at Redfern and walking to the city because it was faster.

Sydney Trains chief executive Howard Collins said the trains had been shut down so they could carry out urgent repairs.

"We didn't want to cause further damage because if it (the train) got over the Harbour Bridge and brought down the wires we'd be there for days," he said.

"(This was) the precautionary and safe way to do it."

Kumar Khatri got on a train a Rockdale and 7am and was left walking around the city following people who didn't know where to go.

He was trying to get to Chatswood but had to get off the train at Town Hall where he was told to go to Park St and wait for a bus.

"I was waiting at Park St for the bus for an hour," he said.

"I was waiting at the front of the queue and then they said go to York St. Now we don't know where to go on York St and nobody is around to help."

Your next service is at St. Peters station. Actually, it's sitting stagnant right in front of me like my dreams of getting to work on time. #sydneytrains pic.twitter.com/VHk12oNeqq — Todd Clarke (@moggyx80) August 22, 2019

He said it was the first time he had caught the train in a long time.

"I drive everyday but today I had an appointment to get my car serviced so I caught the train. These things happen but they should be telling us where to go."

University student Charlotte Regan, 23, was trapped on her train for more than 30 minutes with no announcements - sitting just outside Central Station.

She says she normally catches the bus but unluckily choose the 8.10am train from Newtown into the city.

"We've stopped completely, just outside Central, trapped on the tracks," she said.

"They haven't announced anything, I have to google it. Everyone is sighing and annoyed."

Frustrated commuters took to social media to vent their anger at the delays.

Thought I was gonna get to work early but I guess Sydney trains had other ideas pic.twitter.com/X3uO6vljf6 — Mike Stewart (@mikestewrt) August 22, 2019