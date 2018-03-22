Train battle abandoned: Residents withdraw legal action

A BELONGIL residents' association has pulled out of its legal battle to stop the Byron Bay Railroad Company from operating.

On Wednesday this week the Belongil Action Group Association (BAGA) quietly withdrew its action against the new solar train in the the Land and Environment Court.

The matter was scheduled for a hearing in May.

The withdrawal of the claim follows BAGA's unsuccessful attempt for an injunction on the train in December last year a few days after the first service commenced.

The basis of the legal action related to the train's right to use the Belongil Creek railway bridge under the 2014 Byron Shire Local Environmental Plan.

In a statement, Byron Bay Railway Company development director Jeremy Holmes said the company had committed to "significant changes to the proposed rail service" before the litigation commenced, including making it solar powered.

"The discussions were conducted in good faith but in the end we determined that no further concessions were possible," Mr Holmes said.

"It became apparent as the case went on that BAGA's legal argument was not strong and that Byron Bay Railroad Company were operating on a lawful basis.

"We are very pleased this is over and we can now focus on further improving the service."

BBRC noted that throughout the whole process the identities of the members of the Belongil Action Group had not been provided.