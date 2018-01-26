Train advocates 'doing nothing' to improve public transport

THE Northern Rivers Rail Trail Association has noted the recent moves by the state government to sell parts of the Casino-Murwillumbah rail corridor.

Firstly in Byron, with the lease of land for the Woolworths site redevelopment and the sale underway of part of the corridor in response to a request from an adjacent owner.

And secondly, in Mullumbimby, the announcement that the government was preparing part of the corridor for sale to the highest bidder.

And we are sure this is just the start.

For over four years, the NRRT has been warning the Northern Rivers community of the risk of leaving the corridor unused. "Use it or lose it" we have been saying.

We recognised that the only way of ensuring the corridor remains in public ownership is to convert it to a walking and cycling trail.

While the community has vacillated, with some dreaming of a return of trains, the government has delayed funding the trail.

These delays have led the government to make decisions for us and sell parts of the corridor it deems surplus.

While ever the corridor remains unused and deteriorating, there is nothing to stop the government selling bits of it. The only way we can stop this is to demand, as a community, that the corridor is converted to a trail for all of us to use, residents and visitors alike.

The benefits to the region are well known; more jobs, healthy recreation and green transport options. And, on top of all this, we retain the corridor.

Those advocating for trains are doing nothing to improve public transport and everything to encourage the government to sell the corridor.

All of us need to stop arguing and commit ourselves to the trail.

We can't blame the government for selling land it no longer needs, it makes economic sense.

We need to show them that the Northern Rivers does need this land for a project that will revitalise our local communities, provide much needed jobs and allow us to walk and cycle safely through our region.

Build the trail now.