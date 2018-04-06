Trails of glory at New Italy

TRAIL OF GLORY: Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels mountain bike club rider Belinda Caldwell won the women's Over-40 division at New Italy.

RACING along Yabba Dabba Do, Crumplestillskin, Snakes and Ladders and Pocket Rocket trails, a massive field of mountain bike athletes rode in search of glory at round one of the inaugural New Italy Mountain Bike Forest XC Race Series on March 25.

Hosted by the Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club, the sprinting event attracted 116 entrants, including juniors, recreational and elite riders who completed a set number of laps of a 5km course.

Organisers said the trails were fast, in fantastic shape for the race and a big improvement from the mud-fest of the previous day.

Club secretary Sheryn Da-Re said more than 50 per cent of the field came from out the area and the event hub was buzzing with a great family-friendly race vibe.

She said it was wonderful to attract 61 out-of-area competitors to the Richmond Valley event.

"We had riders from all over including Byron, Armadale, Dubbo, Nambucca, Dorrigo, Coffs Coast, Clarence Valley and some from Queensland,” she said.

"I think they were attracted to the event because they like the style of fast trails we have, the quality of racing and the vibe of this family-friendly event.”

Competitor and NRDW rider, Belinda Caldwell, 45, took out the Women's Over 40 division and said the event was sensational.

Caldwell who's cycling background includes track and road racing, took up mountain biking four years ago and was one of 10 women who competed.

"My course time was 1:06.55 for four laps of the 5km course and I was very happy with the result,” she said.

"I had a great tussle with a lady from Grafton on an E-bike, we really pushed each other to our best, I love a bit of healthy competition.”

Caldwell said the course offered some technical aspects as well as flatter options if riders preferred not to take on some of the more complex challenges.

"The course was quote flow-y and not too hilly,” she said.

"There were a couple of technical aspects but you had the option to ride around them.”

According to Da-Re, the club has a real focus junior racing and new-comers to try racing.

"We invite people to come to racing and have a go, have a crack,” she said.

"The club offers a really supportive environment for riders of all ages and abilities.”

Riders competed in age-group divisions from U9 through to open, elite and Over 50 classes.

The race report showed the event achieved total of 116 entries; 16 above target and achieved 53 per cent out of area participation which was three per cent above target.

Female participation was only 13 per cent which was seven per cent, but junior riders comprised 34 per cent, a whopping 14 per cent above target.

Da-Re said this was partly due to ensuring they offered an affordable pricing strategy of discounted entry for U15 riders of $15 and U17 of $20.

The sprint event was first of three races which offer a trifecta of different riding styles.

"This race was the first in a series that includes three rounds: XCO, XCM and XC Enduro,” she said.

"The second which will be held on June 17 consists of a cross-country marathon designed to test riders' endurance and will be held over either four or six hours.”

The final event later in 2018 will be an XC Enduro where riders will complete a couple of laps of the facility and be timed on certain sections of the trails.

