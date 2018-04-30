Trail of destruction after 100km/h chase at Casino

A DRIVER, allegedly avoiding a random breath test, reached speeds of 100km/h, smashing through the front yards of three homes.

Casino Police allege at 9.55pm on Sunday night they were performing stationary breath testing on Centre Street in Casino.

They signalled for a silver sedan to stop, as they approached the vehicle it took off at high speed.

The sedan reached speeds of 100km/h on Centre Street and tried to make a left hand turn.

Police said this resulted in the car losing control and sliding through the front yards of three houses before hitting a tree and spinning.

The motor vehicle then collided with a six metre high palm tree which tore the tree from the ground and launched it onto the roof of a nearby house.

The sedan then smashed through a fence and collided with a car parked nearby.

The force of the impact caused significant damage to the sedan and resulted in both the airbags being deployed.

Police arrived moments later and arrested the driver, a 22-year-old Coraki man, who had a passenger in the car as well.

When asked why he did not stop for police he allegedly said: "Yeah, I was unlicensed, the car was unregistered. I thought it would get impounded because it's my mum's car."

At Casino Police Station checks revealed that the 22 year old has never held a licence and the car was unregistered.

He was charged with drive furiously, negligent driving, not obey direction of police, drive unlicensed and use unregistered vehicle.

He will appear in Casino Local Court in May.