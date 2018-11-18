Trail bike rider suffers nasty injury

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue will winch crews to the base of a cliff where Mr Roadley's belongings were found on Thursday last week aspart of search efforts to find the missing local.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue will winch crews to the base of a cliff where Mr Roadley's belongings were found on Thursday last week aspart of search efforts to find the missing local. Marc Stapelberg

THE Westpac rescue chopper is en route to a motorcycle crash near Woodenbong.

It's understood a trail biker rider aged in his mid-30s came off his bike about just after 10am.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said three ambulances and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to the scene near Grahams Creek Rd.

Paramedics are treating the injured man now.

"We're still trying to assess the exact injury at the moment,” the spokesman said.

The biker is believed to have suffering nasty ankle injury certainly involving multiple fractures.

"Apparently this was part of some sort of motorcycle event.”