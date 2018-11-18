Menu
Trail bike rider suffers nasty injury

Hamish Broome
by
18th Nov 2018 11:36 AM

THE Westpac rescue chopper is en route to a motorcycle crash near Woodenbong.

It's understood a trail biker rider aged in his mid-30s came off his bike about just after 10am.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said three ambulances and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to the scene near Grahams Creek Rd.

Paramedics are treating the injured man now.

"We're still trying to assess the exact injury at the moment,” the spokesman said.

The biker is believed to have suffering nasty ankle injury certainly involving multiple fractures.

"Apparently this was part of some sort of motorcycle event.”

