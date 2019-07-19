Menu
A 2-year-old boy has tragically drowned in a backyard pool in Katherine. Picture: Keri Megelus/File
News

Community rocked by death of toddler from well-known family

by LAUREN ROBERTS
19th Jul 2019 8:33 AM
THE little boy who drowned in a backyard pool in Katherine was from a well-known local family.

The NT News understands the boy's family have lived in Katherine for a long time and were active members of the community in the sporting and social scenes.

The entire town is in shock over the death which happened on Wednesday in Katherine's south side about 3pm.

It is believed the boy who drowned had an older brother.

Out of respect to the family and because of the devastating circumstances involved, the NT News has chosen not to name the family.

St Johns Ambulance Territory Duty Manager Craig Garraway confirmed paramedics in Katherine attended the incident.

The boy was taken to Katherine Hospital, however, he could not be revived.

NT Police Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Hamlyn said the boy's family "immediately commenced CPR".

"Northern Territory Police were called to a residence in Katherine yesterday to a report of an unconscious 2 year-old boy who had been pulled from a swimming pool," he said.

"St John Ambulance attended and transported the child to Katherine District Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

"In respect of the family no further details will be released.

"Northern Territory Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner."

Katherine Mayor Fay Miller was devastated by the loss.

"A little one has lost their life in Katherine," she said.

The Territory has one of the highest drowning rates per capita in Australia.

In 2016, a three-year-old boy drowned in a backyard spa in Darwin's rural area at Herbert.

To prevent drowning at home, the NT Government advises people;

  • Cover backyard ponds with a fixed grill with spaces no bigger than 2.5cm.
  • Enrol older children and adults in a first-aid course.
  • Enrol younger children in an accredited water safety course. Teach your child how to behave in and around water.
  • Stay and watch young children and be at arm's length when they are in or near water. This includes in the bath, swimming pool or spa, at the beach, and near creeks, rivers and dams.
  • Don't expect older children to supervise.
  • Make sure young children can't get to buckets and other containers holding water.
  • Keep nappy buckets covered and out of reach - the water and chemicals are dangerous for young children.
  • Empty toddler pools and plastic baths and store them upright.

