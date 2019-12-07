TRAGIC: Puppy shot with crossbow

CROSSBOW INJURY: A beloved irish wolfhound puppy was euthanised after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow on December6, 2019.

IN A tragic incident, an Irish wolfhound puppy who was shot in the spine with a crossbow on Friday had to be euthanised after he was in agony when the arrowhead pierced his spine.

VetLove Billinudgel veterinary surgeon Dr Stephen Van Mil said it was a terrible incident which occurred around 8.30am on Friday.

“Obviously the owners of the 10-month old Irish wolfhound-cross puppy were extremely distressed,” he said.

”He was shot with a crossbow... and the arrow went straight through his spinal cord and lodged in his spine.

“He was completely paralysed and in extreme pain, humane euthanasia was the only option.”

Dr Van Mil said the puppy was well-known and much loved by the veterinary clinic staff.

“As the dog was here the police were out talking to the man allegedly who shot him,” he said.

“Everyone here knew and loved this dog we are all very distressed.”

A senior officer from the Tweed Byron Police District confirmed a man had been arrested in relation to the incident but did not comment further.