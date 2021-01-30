Menu
Two police officers have been injured after their vehicle swerved to avoid being rammed by an alleged stolen vehicle.
Tragic photo of injured cop emerges

Caitlan Charles
30th Jan 2021 1:17 PM
TWO Townsville police officers have been injured after their vehicle swerved to avoid being rammed by an alleged stolen vehicle.

In this photo, you can see one of the officers lying on the ground at the scene.

The scene of the crash on Riverway Drive this morning. You can see an injured police officer lying on the ground on the right side of the photo.
It is understood the two officers have minor injuries.

Six juvenile alleged offenders were arrested at the scene, with police still searching for a seventh alleged offender.

'Get them off our streets': MP slams 'senseless idiots'

Witness Jesse Mulligan shares what he saw on alleged stolen car incident on Riverway Drive

Photos from police car crash on Riverway Drive

 

Originally published as Tragic photo of injured cop emerges

