Tragic event: 'She was amazing... we miss her a lot'

Bravery award recipient Anthony Nestor was recognised for attending to the aid of a person with two of his work collegues. Marc Stapelberg

AN ALSTONVILLE firefighter who tried to save a colleague's life will be awarded one of the nation's highest bravery honours.

Anthony Nestor is among recipients of the Royal Life Saving Society Australia (NSW) Commendation Awards being presented at Government House in Sydney on Tuesday, July 31, by the Governor of New South Wales.

Sadly, the recognition is the result of a tragic event.

On a Sunday June 4 last year, members of the Northern Rivers Aviation Support Brigade were doing routine maintenance of equipment at the Northern Rivers Fire Control Centre Airbase in Casino when one of their colleagues suffered a medical episode.

She fell to the ground and was unresponsive.

Mr Nestor and a colleague started CPR, while another firefighter ran to the storage shed to collect a defibrillator and call emergency services.

Paramedics and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter crew arrived and the patient was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Sadly, she later died.

Mr Nestor and his colleagues have been recognised with high commendations for their extraordinary effort in trying to save her life.

"It's always a privilege and honour to be recognised but sadly it was a tragic event," Mr Nestor said.

"We were really well supported by Westpac and NSW Ambulance. Through our efforts and theirs we were able to keep her alive long enough that the family were able to get her to hospital and then were able to donate her organs and say their farewell.

"Jenny was an amazing woman and gave her time generously. We miss her a lot.

"The thing that grabs you is the fragility of life and that it can happen so quickly. I was so proud of those guys beside me. The three of us worked the best we could.

"On our day anything can happen."

Mr Nestor has been a firefighter for more than four years.

"My concern with these situations is that we are very quick to grab a phone now and I would just encourage people that in a time of need forget the phone and go to people's aid, go to support them and do what you can," he said.

"It's so good to be able to have first aid skills, but I couldn't have done it without the team Mark Milgate and Lindsay Low.

"All of the volunteers leave jobs and home - they can be mums and dads and they can be working or at a shed out the back - and they go out the door with sometimes three lines (of information) on a pager. Sometimes those firefighters are confronted with terrible things.

"When you're amongst the group, you feel proud of them. When you join it's often for camaraderie or as a connection to your community but it becomes so much more very quickly.

"It's very special."

Royal Life Saving NSW chief executive, Michael Ilinsky, said it was vital to stop and shine the spotlight on unsung heroes of the community - he said that was what the awards were all about.

"Every year the Royal Life Saving Society - Australia (New South Wales Branch) presents special commendation awards to those people who have displayed outstanding initiative, expertise and empathy towards their fellow human beings by applying vital lifesaving skills in emergency situations," he said.

"Sometimes people are doing it at risk to themselves."

"What is so amazing about these awards are the inspiring stories behind the winners.

"People who have taken their life in their hands to help someone else and exhibited astonishing bravery.

"All the recipients have very powerful stories to tell. They are all hugely impressively human beings."