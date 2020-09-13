Menu
MISSING MAN: Lismore man Rohan Lloyd was last seen on August 13.
Tragic end to search for missing Northern Rivers man

Alison Paterson
13th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
ONE month after he was reported missing, police believe they have found the body of Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.

In a sad ending to the search, police confirmed last night a body was located in the Whiteman Creek area, 20Km north west of Grafton, after family members made the discovery and alerted authorities.

The 37-year-old was last seen in Kyogle about 11am on Thursday August 13, 2020.

His family notified officers from the Coffs / Clarence Police District when he couldn’t be located or contacted.

Following inquiries, the man’s vehicle was located by police on Wednesday (September 2) near Whiteman Creek Road on the mid north coast.

While the body has not been officially identified, it’s believed to be the missing man.

Since he was reported missing, officers from the Richmond Police District have been appealing to the community for any information they have had to assist to locate Mr Lloyd.

Initial inquiries suggest the death is not suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

If you need help you can reach out to Lifeline any time 24/7 on 13 11 14.

