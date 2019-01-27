Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The search for missing Western Australian man Brock Hewitt has ended in tragedy.
The search for missing Western Australian man Brock Hewitt has ended in tragedy.
News

Tragic end in search for missing army veteran

27th Jan 2019 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a man believed to be a missing war veteran has been found north of Perth.

Police say they believe the body of Brock Hewitt has been discovered in Gabbadah, near Moore River in WA, on Saturday.

"The body of a man, believed to be that of missing person Brock Hewitt, has been located deceased in Gabbadah near Moore River today," a police spokesperson told The West Australian.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The discovery was made following pleas from Mr Hewitt's parents to come home.

The 29-year-old father was last seen on January 7, when he told his mother he was going fishing.

A Western Australian Police Force spokeswoman said there had been "unconfirmed reports" he had been seen in Townsville.

At a press conference, Mr Hewitt's father Rick said his son was a keen four-wheel-driver and bushman, and "not just a son (but) a mate."

Mr Hewitt, a 29-year-old father, was with the army for three years and served eight months in Afghanistan. He has post-traumatic stress disorder.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, call Lifeline on 131 114, visit lifeline.org.au/gethelp, or call beyondblue on 1300 224 636.

army veteran brock hewitt missing western australia

Top Stories

    Citizen of the year helps koalas, improves communities

    premium_icon Citizen of the year helps koalas, improves communities

    News "GENEROUS, honest” woman nabs top honour in Lismore's 2019 Australia Day awards

    • 27th Jan 2019 4:30 PM
    Boat rescue: two saved from capsized boat

    premium_icon Boat rescue: two saved from capsized boat

    News The 45-year-old was last seen on Thursday

    More than $46k seized in highway traffic stop

    premium_icon More than $46k seized in highway traffic stop

    Crime A minor defect led police to pull the car over north of Byron Bay

    Shire's Australia Day honours hit a musical note

    premium_icon Shire's Australia Day honours hit a musical note

    News Ballina Shire's award ceremony had a strong musical theme