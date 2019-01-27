Tragic end in search for missing army veteran

The search for missing Western Australian man Brock Hewitt has ended in tragedy.

THE body of a man believed to be a missing war veteran has been found north of Perth.

Police say they believe the body of Brock Hewitt has been discovered in Gabbadah, near Moore River in WA, on Saturday.

"The body of a man, believed to be that of missing person Brock Hewitt, has been located deceased in Gabbadah near Moore River today," a police spokesperson told The West Australian.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The discovery was made following pleas from Mr Hewitt's parents to come home.

The 29-year-old father was last seen on January 7, when he told his mother he was going fishing.

A Western Australian Police Force spokeswoman said there had been "unconfirmed reports" he had been seen in Townsville.

At a press conference, Mr Hewitt's father Rick said his son was a keen four-wheel-driver and bushman, and "not just a son (but) a mate."

Mr Hewitt, a 29-year-old father, was with the army for three years and served eight months in Afghanistan. He has post-traumatic stress disorder.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, call Lifeline on 131 114, visit lifeline.org.au/gethelp, or call beyondblue on 1300 224 636.