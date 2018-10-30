Tragic death puts brakes on major Warwick development

Henry Ngai and his wife Jenny Ngai picutred in one of their Wetherill Park NSW factories. Henry was awarded the Champion of Champions at the 25th Annual Ethnic Business Awards 2013.

THE sudden death of a respected philanthropist has put the brakes on a major industrial project that promised to bring an influx of jobs to the Warwick region.

Uncertainty about the future of the Warwick-based ABC Tissue manufacturing plant has been cast after company founder Henry Ngai died on August 4 due to illness.

ABC Tissue general manager Ming Ly said he was waiting for the company's board of directors to announce plans for the five lots bought in Kenilworth St in Warwick.

"By next month we may be able to tell you more," Mr Ly said.

He said the company was saddened by the loss of 73-year-old Mr Ngai, OAM.

The Chinese-born Mr Ngai emigrated to Australia in 1986, and donated about $40 million to charities including The Australian Red Cross, The Cancer Council, The Salvation Army and World Vision.

One of the nation's largest tissue manufacturers, ABC Tissue employs more than 600 people in Australia and is responsible for brands including Quilton, which are sold in Woolworths, Coles and Big W stores across the country.

Mr Ly said the new facility could create up to 40 jobs.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman said the last formal correspondence between the council and ABC Tissue was a letter the company sent on September 6 supporting a funding application to build recycled water infrastructure in Warwick's industrial estate.

Valued at $3 million, the funding application for the recycled water infrastructure will benefit both ABC Tissue and other businesses in the area.

ABC Tissues also invested $1 million in upgrades to Kenilworth St last year, alongside $860,000 obtained through the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program and $260,000 from SDRC.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said she had received no formal correspondence from ABC Tissues to indicate the project would end.

"The company is looking at its whole agenda, that is all we know at this point," Cr Dobie said.

"Council is always trying to support and encourage businesses and industries to come and stay in the Southern Downs."