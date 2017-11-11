Tragic accident: woman runs over husband in driveway

Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter transferred a man to hospital after he was hit by a car in his driveway on Friday afternoon.

AN ELDERLY man is in a serious condition at Lismore Base Hospital on Saturday, after accidentally being run over by his wife in their driveway on Friday afternoon.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to attend the couple's rural property at Umunga, between Kyogle and Woodenbong, after receiving reports the 89-year-old had been hit by a car in his own driveway.

A NSW Police spokesperson said the man was assisting his wife, 89, move their Toyota Camry out of a carport, by guiding her out of the space from outside the vehicle, when he was struck.

"At that time the car has moved forward, for whatever reason, and has hit the 89-year-old man, and his wife has contacted emergency services," a spokesperson said.

The helicopter medical team stabilised the man, who was suffering multiple injuries including a suspected broken foot, and transferred him to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

A NSW Health spokesperson said the 89-year-old man was in a serious but stable condition.

Enquiries into what lead up to the crash are continuing.