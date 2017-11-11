Menu
Tragic accident: woman runs over husband in driveway

Alina Rylko
by

AN ELDERLY man is in a serious condition at Lismore Base Hospital on Saturday, after accidentally being run over by his wife in their driveway on Friday afternoon.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to attend the couple's rural property at Umunga, between Kyogle and Woodenbong, after receiving reports the 89-year-old had been hit by a car in his own driveway.

A NSW Police spokesperson said the man was assisting his wife, 89, move their Toyota Camry out of a carport, by guiding her out of the space from outside the vehicle, when he was struck.

"At that time the car has moved forward, for whatever reason, and has hit the 89-year-old man, and his wife has contacted emergency services," a spokesperson said.

The helicopter medical team stabilised the man, who was suffering multiple injuries including a suspected broken foot, and transferred him to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

A NSW Health spokesperson said the 89-year-old man was in a serious but stable condition.

Enquiries into what lead up to the crash are continuing.

Topics:  man run over northern rivers crime umunga westpac life save rescue helicopter

Lismore Northern Star
