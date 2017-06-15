Tragedy strikes home in fatal train collision

SOMBRE: Police at the scene where a car was hit by a train at a road crossing in Kyogle yesterday.

INVESTIGATIONS are underway into a fatal crash between a car and a southbound XPT passenger train at a rural train crossing in Kyogle.

Emergency services rushed to crash at Andrew St and Yongurra St south of the Kyogle CBD shortly before 8.30am yesterday.

The 60-year-old woman behind the wheel of the white Holden Commodore died at the scene while a dog in the car with her was injured and later euthanized.

Police from the Richmond Local Area Command spent about eight hours at the road crossing investigating the circumstances that lead to the fatality.

Inspector Susie Johnson said officers yesterday evening handed over the site to Office of Transport Safety and Investigations personnel to carry out their own inquiries into the crash.

The car and the train were expected to be removed from the track later tonight after investigators give the all-clear.

Australian Rail Track Corporation spokesman, Bas Bolyn said once the all clear would be given, it would liaise with NSW Train Link to remove the train and inspect the track for re-opening.

It was anticipated that services would return to normal tomorrow.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the 33 passengers on board weren't injured in the crash.

The driver of the train was transported to hospital and treated for shock, she confirmed.

The identity of the woman who died in the crash hasn't been released.

As of this afternoon, the train and car remain in situ on the track.

It is not yet known when the track will reopen.

Bus services ran to replace the train services all day yesterday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and is yet to give a statement is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Lismore MP Thomas George offered his condolences to family and friends of the woman killed as well as XPT train staff and passengers.