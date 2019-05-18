Tragedy strikes family with trifecta of deaths

John Seccombe and his wife Rebecca were early pioneers in the Wollongbar district.

EVERY family experiences its fair share of tragedy and death.

For the Seccombe family, however, a triple portion was heaped on their plate when three children left this life before their time.

John and Rebecca Seccombe were early pioneers in the Wollongbar district and had established themselves with their nine children.

They had taken up the third selection in the area and were heavily involved in the dairy industry.

Tragedy first struck the family in 1903 when son John Frederick was heading to a party on horseback with his brother and sister.

His horse had become lame so he told the others not to wait for him and he would catch them up.

At first John's siblings didn't worry when he didn't turn up, but as they travelled home they made a gruesome discovery.

John and his horse were both dead on the side of the road.

The horse had apparently fallen dead on top of his rider, killing him as well.

John had been a NSW Lancer and seen action in the Boer War.

Then, in 1914, the second youngest daughter Eunice complained of a headache.

In the early hours of the next morning she was found in her bed unconscious.

She died at midday, never regaining consciousness.

An inquest into her death found that inflammation of the brain was the cause.

Finally, in 1930, son Arthur, who had moved to California in the United States, died at the age of 55.

He had only recently visited his parents in Australia.

John and Rebecca died a couple of years later, and were buried with their children in the Alstonville cemetery.

