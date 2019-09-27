Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A DOG'S LIFE: Kaitlyn Kent has been trying to track down Rjay's friends after their owner passed away and who were instrumental in helping her dog become more sociable with other dogs.
A DOG'S LIFE: Kaitlyn Kent has been trying to track down Rjay's friends after their owner passed away and who were instrumental in helping her dog become more sociable with other dogs. Marc Stapelberg
Pets & Animals

Tragedy spells the end of a paw-fect friendship

Chyna Hayden
by
28th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOG GONE IT: Kaitlyn Kent is trying to track down Rjay's friends afer their owner passed away and who were instrumental in helping her dog become more sociable with other dogs.
DOG GONE IT: Kaitlyn Kent is trying to track down Rjay's friends afer their owner passed away and who were instrumental in helping her dog become more sociable with other dogs. Marc Stapelberg

IT WAS a friendship forged on Facebook between two local women and their four-legged friends.

"I made a post asking around if anyone would be confident enough to bring their dogs around and we do very slow introductions to build my dog's confidence up,” Goonellabah woman Kaitlyn Kent explained.

The post, which was uploaded onto a community page, got the attention of Chris Borthistle.

"(Chris) ended up replying and we met up at my house a couple times a week or whenever she wasn't busy and my dog started to become more confident every day,” Miss Kent said.

As the friendship evolved between the two women, so too did the relationship their dogs shared -- until tragedy struck.

In April 2017, Miss Kent found out Ms Borthistle had passed away and her dogs had been re-homed.

"I didn't handle it well at all,” Miss Kent said.

"I went to her funeral and that's the last thing I have left of her.”

Taking to Facebook again in a recent post, Miss Kent put the call out to help reunite Rjay with her furry friends.

"Being reunited with the dogs would make me feel around her again, or maybe just knowing that them dogs were once a part of her would make me feel better since I have nothing else,” she said.

"They were her pride and joy and went everywhere she went, or else they'd get up to mischief.

"I'd just love to see them so much.”

Miss Kent said she had been in touch with someone who may be able to reunite her and Rjay with the pups, although until then, they were just left with the memories, photos and tales of their four-legged friends.

community northern rivers pets
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Why Kyogle mayor is doing a happy dance

    premium_icon Why Kyogle mayor is doing a happy dance

    Community Council to decide how to spend $1 million on drought relief

    Medicinal cannabis duo risk jail time to screen new doco

    premium_icon Medicinal cannabis duo risk jail time to screen new doco

    Health Green Light will offer a screening and Q&A

    Who is reviewing police actions after 'the slap'?

    premium_icon Who is reviewing police actions after 'the slap'?

    News Video of an altercation between cops and a young man went viral

    REVEALED: Who is 'Outraged of Byron Bay'?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Who is 'Outraged of Byron Bay'?

    News Anger and confusion greets attempt at climate satire