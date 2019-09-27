Tragedy spells the end of a paw-fect friendship

A DOG'S LIFE: Kaitlyn Kent has been trying to track down Rjay's friends after their owner passed away and who were instrumental in helping her dog become more sociable with other dogs.

IT WAS a friendship forged on Facebook between two local women and their four-legged friends.

"I made a post asking around if anyone would be confident enough to bring their dogs around and we do very slow introductions to build my dog's confidence up,” Goonellabah woman Kaitlyn Kent explained.

The post, which was uploaded onto a community page, got the attention of Chris Borthistle.

"(Chris) ended up replying and we met up at my house a couple times a week or whenever she wasn't busy and my dog started to become more confident every day,” Miss Kent said.

As the friendship evolved between the two women, so too did the relationship their dogs shared -- until tragedy struck.

In April 2017, Miss Kent found out Ms Borthistle had passed away and her dogs had been re-homed.

"I didn't handle it well at all,” Miss Kent said.

"I went to her funeral and that's the last thing I have left of her.”

Taking to Facebook again in a recent post, Miss Kent put the call out to help reunite Rjay with her furry friends.

"Being reunited with the dogs would make me feel around her again, or maybe just knowing that them dogs were once a part of her would make me feel better since I have nothing else,” she said.

"They were her pride and joy and went everywhere she went, or else they'd get up to mischief.

"I'd just love to see them so much.”

Miss Kent said she had been in touch with someone who may be able to reunite her and Rjay with the pups, although until then, they were just left with the memories, photos and tales of their four-legged friends.