A man has drowned at a Far North Coast beach.
News

TRAGEDY: Man drowns in 'unstable' beach conditions

Liana Turner
by
31st Jan 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:08 PM
SWIMMERS have been urged to take care on the Far North Coast after a swimmer drowned this morning.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Jimmy Keough said emergency services were called to the beach at Brunswick Heads just before 11.30am today.

He said a man had been seen in trouble and was brought to shore by local surfers, who began CPR.

Lifesavers, lifeguards from Byron Bay and paramedics attended the scene, but the man could not be saved.

"Attempts at CPR at unsuccessful," he said.

He said a man in his 30s was declared deceased at the scene.

Mr Keough said it was a tragic end to what had been a good two months for the region.

"It's a very tragic end to a fantastic summer we've had here," he said.

He said there had been no other major incidents in the surf on the Far North Coast all summer.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Luke Arthurs said the man had not yet been formally identified.

Mr Keough said the stretch of beach where the man got into trouble was unpatrolled and there were rips in the area at the time.

He urged swimmers to only swim in patrolled areas and swim between the flags.

"It's an unpatrolled part of the beach," he said.

"Conditions at the time were unstable in the area and there were some large rips."

Mr Keough said the efforts of surfers who helped the man were "valiant".

For information on patrols and beach conditions, visit beachsafe.org.au.

Lismore Northern Star

