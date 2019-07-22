TRAFFIC: Pacific Highway's latest roadworks

Menu
Allow extra travel time this week and exercise caution
HEADING along the Pacific Highway this week? Expect to come across some delays as scheduled roadwork takes place from Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, July 26. 

 

SHARK CREEK

When: Tuesday, 8am - 4pm
Why: Wire rope repair
How will it affect me: One lane will alternate in a stop/slow situation, with intermittent stoppages

 

TYNDALE

When: Tuesday to Friday, 6pm - 6am
Why: Traffic switch works
How will it affect me: One lane will alternate in a stop/slow situation

 

HALFWAY CREEK

When: Wednesday, 7am - 4pmm
Why: Sign repair
How will it affect me: Lane closures

 

FRANKLINS ROAD

When: Thursday, 7am - 4pm
Why: Sign repair
How will it affect me: One lane closed

 

GRAFTON TO MACLEAN

When: Friday, 7am - 4pm
Why: Pothole repair, mobile work
How will it affect me:  intermittent stoppages

