Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Road rage (male)
Road rage (male)
News

Traffic misery after Splendour

by Talisa Eley
22nd Jul 2019 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAFFIC is at a painful crawl on the M1 northbound this afternoon as festival-goers return to Queensland from Splendour in the Grass.

The Byron Bay-based music event attracted 42,500 each day of the three-day event, with many taking to the roads to travel back today.

Traffic woes on the M1 on the Gold Coast after Splendour in the Grass. Picture: Google Maps
Traffic woes on the M1 on the Gold Coast after Splendour in the Grass. Picture: Google Maps

At 1.45pm traffic was extremely heavy all the way from Banora Point to Mudgeeraba, with delays continuing to grow.

Traffic on the Gold Coast Highway was also thick through Currumbin and Burleigh Heads as motorists try to avoid the congestion.

More Stories

splendour in the grass traffic

Top Stories

    Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor leader

    premium_icon Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor leader

    Politics DURING a flying visit to Lismore, newly-elected NSW opposition leader Jodi McKay said she would support an inquiry to Universal Medicine.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 3:35 PM
    Man busted with 220 ecstasy tablets at Splendour

    premium_icon Man busted with 220 ecstasy tablets at Splendour

    Crime Police "disappointed" about large number of people found with drugs

    • 22nd Jul 2019 3:05 PM
    Ballina man steps into ring for boxers denied Olympic trials

    premium_icon Ballina man steps into ring for boxers denied Olympic trials

    Boxing 33-year stoush in Australian boxing could have serious consequences

    Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    premium_icon Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    Business Lismore Business Awards handed out

    • 22nd Jul 2019 3:29 PM