Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIGHTS DOWN: A vehicle ploughed into a traffic light on the corner of Wood St and Guy St this morning.
LIGHTS DOWN: A vehicle ploughed into a traffic light on the corner of Wood St and Guy St this morning. Elyse Wurm
Crime

Traffic lights mowed down by vehicle

Elyse Wurm
by
10th Dec 2018 8:10 AM | Updated: 1:31 PM

LIGHTS are on blink on the corner of Wood St and Guy St after a vehicle ploughed down a set of traffic lights.

The traffic light pole directly outside Red Rooster is laying on the ground, with wires pulled from the ground and lights smashed.

Warwick Police Sergeant Shane Reid said a vehicle drove into the traffic lights causing the damage this morning.

 

Wires were pulled from the ground in the crash.
Wires were pulled from the ground in the crash. Elyse Wurm

Drivers are urged to take care around the intersection while the lights are being repaired.

Anyone with information about the crash can anonymously report it by phoning Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

The traffic lights have been smashed.
The traffic lights have been smashed. Elyse Wurm
road crash traffic traffic lights warwick police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Police investigate shooting linked to double fatality

    premium_icon Police investigate shooting linked to double fatality

    Crime COFFS/Clarence Police District are looking into reports of a shooting before a single-vehicle roll-over on the Pacific Highway which left two people dead

    • 10th Dec 2018 2:14 PM
    Why this servo has cheapest petrol on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Why this servo has cheapest petrol on the Northern Rivers

    News Driving an extra 30km for your fuel could save you a lot of money

    • 10th Dec 2018 1:40 PM
    CBD road closed as work starts on rainbow crossing

    CBD road closed as work starts on rainbow crossing

    News The controversial project is getting under way

    • 10th Dec 2018 1:05 PM
    Fireworks injury: Woman hurt at Lismore carols

    premium_icon Fireworks injury: Woman hurt at Lismore carols

    News Investigations are under way after the incident on Sunday night

    Local Partners