Traffic lights approved for busy Ballina intersection

The Kerr Street and Bentinck Ave intersection, where Ballina Shire Council will build traffic lights in the coming financial year. Picture: Rebecca Fist

A BUSY intersection in Ballina is set to be upgraded in the coming financial year.

A set of traffic lights will be built on the Kerr Street and Bentinck Ave intersection.

The $800,000 project will start some time from July 2020, and be completed by the end of June 2021.

Ballina Shire Council's general manager Paul Hickey confirmed council would receive state government funding for the project via a livestreamed operations update on Tuesday.

"For traffic heading west along Bentinck Ave it's quite tricky to turn onto Kerr Street," Mr Hickey said.

"That's four sets of traffic lights along that section of Kerr Street. There will be quite a lot of traffic lights compared to what there was 10 years ago."

Meanwhile, Mr Hickey announced a number of other council projects had been approved.

Key projects:

1. Shaws Bay to be dredged.

Within the next financial year, the centre of this popular swimming spot will be dredged thanks to partial funding from the state government.

A $450,000 state government grant will assist in delivering the $894,000 project.

"We are looking to get that done before Christmas or just after the Christmas holidays," Mr Hickey said.

"It is to make sure you can swim through the middle without scraping your knuckles."

2. River Street duplication.

Within the next financial year, council plans to complete the first stage of the River Street duplication, which involves building four lanes of traffic between Burns Point Ferry Road and Barlows Road.

3. Roundabout at Fox Street at Cherry Street intersection.

Council received $880,000 in black spot funding to upgrade this busy intersection.

A roundabout will be built before the end of June, 2021.

4. Lennox Head Village renewal.

Within the next two financial years, council will spend $6 million on revamping the village.

"The preferred set of works is probably closer to costing $10 million," Mr Hickey said.

"The role of council is to determine what works they want done."



