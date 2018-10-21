Traffic interruptions you need to know about

DUE to widespread rain, much of last week's planned Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade work was postponed and will now start from tomorrow (Monday October 22).

Tomorrow, there will be one day of work on the Pacific Highway between Coolgardie Road and Whytes Lane at Pimlico to prepare for a traffic switch in the coming weeks. There will be a reduced speed limit and traffic control in place from 7am to 6pm. Traffic will be changed onto a new section of highway in this area in the coming weeks.

Also from tomorrow, there will be two nights of work to carry out pavement repairs on the Pacific Highway between Whytes Lane and Pimlico Road, Pimlico. There will be a reduced speed limit, lane closure and traffic control in place.

Further south, there will be five nights of work from tomorrow on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn. Work will involve line marking and removal, wire rope removal and installing barriers. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm.

Road surveying will be carried out intermittently at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Old Pacific Highway, Glenugie from tomorrow to Saturday October 27. Stoppages will be required in both directions of the highway and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place at times.

On Wednesday October 24, the northbound acceleration lane at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Old Pacific Highway, Glenugie will be closed to finalise drainage work. A lane closure and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h will be in place from 7am to 6pm.

Heavy vehicles including haulage trucks will be crossing the Pacific Highway north of Banana Road at Woombah from Thursday October 25 for two days. Traffic will be stopped in both directions and motorists can expect minor delays.

Additional changes to local roads

From tomorrow, there will be six days of work carried out on Chatsworth Road South, Chatsworth Island to continue earthwork. There will be a reduced speed limit, traffic control and lane closure in place between 7am and 6pm.

Oversize and over mass deliveries are continuing as the project team moves more than 8500 large concrete pieces from precast yards in Macksville, Coffs Harbour and Brisbane to site. Motorists can see where the trucks are travelling by using the project team's PAC real time delivery map.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control as short delays are expected at most locations.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.