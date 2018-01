ROADWORKS HELL: Long wait times for motorists have set in at the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar as work to replace a culvert gets underway.

ROADWORKS on the Bruxner Highway between Ballina and Lismore are inflicting pain on motorists today, creating traffic queues of up to a kilometre and wait times of more than 10 minutes.

A culvert is being replaced on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar, just west of McLeans Ridges Road and the DPI Wollongbar precinct, near the speed camera.

Roadworks crews have closed one lane and traffic is being directed by stop-slow signs.

Traffic queues are building up on both sides of the road as a result.