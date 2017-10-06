Two people treated after Tweed highway crash

Two people were injured in a crash on the Pacific Mwy at Tweed Heads on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 4.30pm

EMERGENCY services have cleared the scene of a crash on the Pacific Mwy near Tweed Heads.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue station officer Mark Johnson said a male driver and female passenger were both taken to hospital after the incident, between the Tugun tunnel and the Queensland border, where the black Mazda 2 they were travelling in collided with two trucks in a northbound lane.

He said the extent of their injuries was not known, but the scene was cleared in about half an hour.

While they worked on the scene, traffic was diverted to the break-down lane.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed a 53-year-old woman was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with chest injuries and a suspected fractured ankle.

Initial report:

TRAFFIC is being diverted on the Pacific Hwy near Tweed Heads after a three-vehicle crash.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said they were called to the scene, on northbound lanes close to the Queensland border about 2.20pm.

He said it's believed two trucks and one car were involved in the crash, and two lanes were closed as of 2.45pm.

He said two people had been taken to hospital.

Northbound traffic became congested as far south as Kennedy Dr after the incident, but it's understood traffic is now being diverted.

More details to come.