Traffic diversions in place after fatal Pacific Hwy crash

15th Jan 2020 3:11 PM

UPDATE 4.15pm: ONE of two southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway has reopened at West Ballina just south of the Bruxner Highway.

The Pacific Highway was closed in both directions after a fatal truck and car crash.

Police advise the southbound lanes may close intermittently as investigations continue.

All northbound lanes remain closed.

Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.

Northbound motorists are advised the diversion is from Woodburn via Woodburn-Coraki Rd to Coraki, Coraki Rd then Bruxner Hwy via Lismore to West Ballina, and back to the Pacific Hwy.

Heavy vehicles travelling northbound are advised to divert via Casino and Lismore.

Motorists are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW app or call 132 701.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: THE Pacific Highway is closed in both directions at West Ballina due to a fatal truck and car crash, just south of the Bruxner Highway.

Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.

Mortorists are advised the northbound diversion is from Woodburn via Woodburn-Coraki Rd to Coraki, Coraki Rd then Bruxner Hwy via Lismore to West Ballina, and back to the Pacific Hwy.

The southbound diversion is the same in reverse, but will open shortly at a reduced speed.

Heavy vehicles are advised to divert via Casino and Lismore.

Motorists are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW app or call 132 701.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.
 

